Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NSW police have arrested an officer over child sexual assault allegations.
NSW police have arrested an officer over child sexual assault allegations.
News

Cop arrested over child sexual assault allegations

Aisling Brennan
8th Dec 2020 4:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A POLICE officer will face court tomorrow after being charged by Professional Standards Command (PSC) investigators over the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl.

In September, officers from the PSC Investigations Unit established Strike Force Yalu to investigate reports of misconduct of an officer attached to Northern Region.

Following extensive inquiries, the 29-year-old male senior constable was arrested about 8.30am on Tuesday, December 8 and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual intercourse child aged between 14 and 16.

The officer, who is currently suspended without pay, has been refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

Inquiries are continuing.

child sex offences lismore local court northern rivers crime police arrest
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thief leaves unusual calling card in Bowen home

        Premium Content Thief leaves unusual calling card in Bowen home

        Crime Police say one or more people broke into the house and stole personal belongings from a bedroom.

        • 8th Dec 2020 3:48 PM
        Family turns hobby into business at new gel blaster store

        Premium Content Family turns hobby into business at new gel blaster store

        Business What started as a passion turned into a market stall, then online store and now...

        Public service cut by $352m, but millions more still to go

        Premium Content Public service cut by $352m, but millions more still to go

        Politics Queensland Government to cut another $398m from departments

        Truckie injured in early morning Bruce Highway crash

        Premium Content Truckie injured in early morning Bruce Highway crash

        News Emergency services rushed to Pindi Pindi to treat the man.