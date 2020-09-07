Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A male senior constable from Central Region has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service. Picture: Zizi Averill
A male senior constable from Central Region has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service. Picture: Zizi Averill
Crime

Cop charged with computer hacking stood down

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
7th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SENIOR constable from Central Region has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service over alleged computer hacking.

The male officer was subject to an investigation in relation to allegations of inappropriate access to confidential information and was tasked to perform non-operational duties.

He was subsequently charged with one count of computer hacking and issued with a notice to appear in Moranbah Magistrates Court on September 24.

computer hacking queensland police service tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More than four decades of dedication honoured

        Premium Content More than four decades of dedication honoured

        Community One of the founding members of the Collinsville Scottville Meals on Wheels has been recognised for her service.

        Muddies show good form ahead of next week’s ladder decider

        Premium Content Muddies show good form ahead of next week’s ladder decider

        Rugby Union Bowen squad dominates in landslide win against Kuttabul.

        Teen taken to hospital after Shute Harbour Rd rollover

        Premium Content Teen taken to hospital after Shute Harbour Rd rollover

        News Emergency services were called to the scene just outside Proserpine last night.

        Sales sliced ‘in half’ after return of paid parking

        Premium Content Sales sliced ‘in half’ after return of paid parking

        Business The free parking scheme ended just one week ago, but business owners say they are...