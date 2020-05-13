Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police officer Raymond Neilson-Scott has been dismissed from the force after being convcited of assaulting two Aboriginal women in Berrimah last year.
Police officer Raymond Neilson-Scott has been dismissed from the force after being convcited of assaulting two Aboriginal women in Berrimah last year.
Crime

Cop dismissed after assault conviction

by SARAH MATTHEWS
13th May 2020 3:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 34-YEAR-OLD police officer has been dismissed from the NT Police Force after being convicted of assaulting two Aboriginal women in Berrimah last year.

Then Senior Constable Raymond Neilson-Scott was convicted on March 20 of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault.

He was also fined $4000.

The court heard Neilson-Scott had more than a decade's experience on the force when he was called out to a domestic violence incident on March 23 last year where he attacked the women and a man.

Neilson-Scott claimed he pushed the women over after one of them spat on him but in handing down her ruling, Judge Elisabeth Armitage said she rejected that assertion, describing the officer's evidence as "unreliable and unconvincing".

Following the Court case, he was served with a notice alleging three counts of serious breach of discipline pursuant to the Police Administration Act 1978.

Originally published as Cop dismissed after assault conviction

assault raymond neilson-scott

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Urannah a ‘$2.9b pipedream’ says conservation group

        premium_icon Urannah a ‘$2.9b pipedream’ says conservation group

        News The group said there was no compelling case for the dam to go forwards

        Man charged with weapons possession

        premium_icon Man charged with weapons possession

        News Police Wrap: A man has been charged with weapons possession after being found with...

        Midnight beach gathering ends in coronavirus fine

        premium_icon Midnight beach gathering ends in coronavirus fine

        Crime A 22-year-old has been slapped with a $1334 fine for ignoring coronavirus...

        Cannonvale ute theft prompts police safety reminder

        premium_icon Cannonvale ute theft prompts police safety reminder

        Crime The car was stolen after the thief found it unlocked and the keys in an obvious...