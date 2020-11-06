Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A police office has been dragged by a vehicle as multiple cars were rammed by two alleged offenders. One of the vehicles was occupied by a woman and baby.
A police office has been dragged by a vehicle as multiple cars were rammed by two alleged offenders. One of the vehicles was occupied by a woman and baby.
Crime

Cop dragged and cars rammed in dramatic pursuit

by Greg Stolz
6th Nov 2020 1:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A police officer has been injured in a dramatic incident on the Gold Coast in which a vehicle with a woman and baby inside was hit by another car.

The incident happened on Thomas Drive, Chevron Island, and emergency services were on the scene.

Police said a number of cars were rammed by two offenders in a vehicle, which was caught in a traffic jam when officers arrived about 12.10pm.

The officer was believed to have suffered leg injuries after being dragged by a vehicle.

The pair fled on foot before being nabbed by members of the public and taken into custody about 12.30pm.

The woman and young baby were not believed to have been injured.

Originally published as Cop dragged, cars rammed in dramatic pursuit

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        School leavers encouraged to trade Contiki for capsicums

        Premium Content School leavers encouraged to trade Contiki for capsicums

        Rural Want to earn $1500 a week while living in paradise? Here’s how:

        End of an era: Bowen store to close after 70 years

        Premium Content End of an era: Bowen store to close after 70 years

        Business They were in the thick of the action when Australia was filmed and endured Cyclone...

        Debris from disintegrating enclosures ‘completely ignored’

        Premium Content Debris from disintegrating enclosures ‘completely ignored’

        Environment Community groups say the damaged structures at Dingo and Wilson Beach are taking a...

        Man taken to hospital after truck rollover near Gumlu

        Premium Content Man taken to hospital after truck rollover near Gumlu

        News A Queensland Police spokesman said two trucks were involved in the Bruce Highway...