An officer has sustained head injuries in a head-on collision with a stolen car. A teenager was taken into custody over the incident.
Crime

Cop in hospital after collision with stolen car

by Thomas Chamberlin, Elise Williams
3rd Dec 2020 1:51 PM
A police officer has been taken to hospital after a head on collision with a stolen car this morning.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, a Senior Constable was involved in a head on collision while perusing a stolen car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old girl.

Police sighted the vehicle on the Gold Coast Hwy in Broadbeach about 9.50am where they continued to observe the car from a distance for about 30 minutes.

A police officer was injured in a head-on collision with a stolen car. Pic: Nine News
Just prior to 10.30am, the car performed a U-turn in a cul-de-sac on Stacer St, Upper Coomera when a police car pulled into the street.

The two cars reportedly collided head on and the male senior constable, who was a passenger in the police vehicle, is believed to have suffered head injuries as a result.

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition, while the teenage girl was taken into police custody.

The two cars were towed from the scene just after midday.

No one has been charged over the incident.

Originally published as Cop in hospital after collision with stolen car

