Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The national police union has ‘condemn(ed)’ the laying of a murder charge against NT Police constable Zachary Rolfe following the death of Kumunjayi Walker.
The national police union has ‘condemn(ed)’ the laying of a murder charge against NT Police constable Zachary Rolfe following the death of Kumunjayi Walker.
Crime

Cop murder charge ‘shocks’ nation’s police

by Jason Walls
22nd Nov 2019 7:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA'S national police union has "condemn(ed)" the laying of a murder charge against NT Police constable Zachary Rolfe following the death in custody of 19-year-old Kumunjayi Walker.

Police Federation of Australia president Mark Carroll said members of police forces throughout the nation were "shocked" by the charge "following an incident in the course of his duties".

"The PFA extends its full support to Constable Rolfe and his family during this difficult time and indeed to all members of the NT police force who continue to serve the entire community every single day, including our remote indigenous communities," he said.

"On behalf of 63,000 police members we commend the NT Police Association for its support for Constable Rolfe and all of the members."

Rolfe has indicated he will plead not guilty to the charge.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two Bowen teens charged over car theft

        premium_icon Two Bowen teens charged over car theft

        Crime The two teenagers have been charged with a number of offences.

        Cannonvale inventor embarks on trade mission to Europe

        premium_icon Cannonvale inventor embarks on trade mission to Europe

        News Businesswoman slash photographer explores global market.

        All signs point to Cannonvale: Giving town its own identity

        premium_icon All signs point to Cannonvale: Giving town its own identity

        News The new welcome sign is about giving the suburb its own identity

        Time to get serious about road projects, Christensen says

        premium_icon Time to get serious about road projects, Christensen says

        Politics ‘The people of the Whitsundays have waited long enough for action’