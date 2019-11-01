Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cops found a clandestine laboratory, 527 boxes of pseudoephedrine tablets, a stolen motorbikes and a stolen caravan at Lockyer Valley property.
Cops found a clandestine laboratory, 527 boxes of pseudoephedrine tablets, a stolen motorbikes and a stolen caravan at Lockyer Valley property.
Crime

Cop raid unearths secret drug lab, pseudoephedrine tablets

Sherele Moody
by
1st Nov 2019 5:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have charged three people after they raided a secret drug laboratory near Ipswich on Friday.

Gatton CIB, Laidley officers and Toowoomba Tactical Crime Squad executed a search warrant at the Grandchester property in the morning.

During the raid, officers found a clandestine laboratory that contained around 527 boxes of pseudoephedrine tablets, 26 grams of cannabis, 10 grams of amphetamine, 16 grams of heroin and 1.5 grams of cocaine.

Police also found stolen motorbikes, a stolen caravan and a large quantity of property believed to have been stolen during several break and enters in the region

A 35-year-old woman from Rosewood, a 56-year-old woman from Laidley and a 50-year-old man from Grandchester were charged with 39 offences.

They will appear in court on a date to be fixed. - NewsRegional

break and enter crime drugs ipswich lockyer valley pseudoephedrine stolen items
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Safety is paramount': Shark warning a drop in the ocean

        premium_icon 'Safety is paramount': Shark warning a drop in the ocean

        News 'We are strongly advocating for both federal and state governments to work together for urgent action': Tourism Whitsundays push for action after shark alert.

        • 1st Nov 2019 4:53 PM
        Eek! Look inside the Whitsundays' haunted Halloween house

        premium_icon Eek! Look inside the Whitsundays' haunted Halloween house

        Community It's the last time this spooky Halloween house will run.

        Brahmans score more players to join back-to-back campaign

        premium_icon Brahmans score more players to join back-to-back campaign

        Sport Sqaud leaving nothing up to chance, secure more players.

        Family of Whitsunday shark attack survivor speak out

        premium_icon Family of Whitsunday shark attack survivor speak out

        News ‘The full impact of Alistair’s injury is still unknown’