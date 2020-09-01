Cop stood down, charged with child porn possession

A police officer from Northern Region has been suspended from the Queensland Police Service over child porn possession.

The male officer was subject to an investigation in relation to allegations of possessing child exploitation material pursuant to the Criminal Code.

He was subsequently charged with one count each of possess child exploitation material and contravening order about device information.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Service said the man will appear at Cairns Magistrates Court on November 30.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," they said.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

