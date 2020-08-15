Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A sergeant has been stood down from official duties as police investigate allegations he inappropriately accessed confidential information.
A sergeant has been stood down from official duties as police investigate allegations he inappropriately accessed confidential information.
Crime

Cop stood down on computer hacking charge

by Danielle O’Neal
15th Aug 2020 11:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An officer from Queensland Police Service's State Crime Command has been stood down from official duties over allegations of computer hacking and accessing confidential information.

The 45-year-old sergeant from State Crime Command was stood down from official duties and has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

He is being investigated for allegedly inappropriately accessing confidential information.

The sergeant has been charged with computer hacking and is expected to next appear in the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on August 21.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," police said in a statement.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

The State Crime Command proactively target serious and organised crime posing the greatest risk to the Queensland community.

Originally published as Cop stood down on computer hacking charge

computer hacking crime police

Just In

    Arrest over car bombing

    Arrest over car bombing
    • 15th Aug 2020 10:44 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $3M proposal for new Whitsunday walking path

        Premium Content $3M proposal for new Whitsunday walking path

        News The plans include ‘Instagrammable’ views from one of the region’s hidden gems.

        Neighbour dispute turns into full-blown Bowen street brawl

        Premium Content Neighbour dispute turns into full-blown Bowen street brawl

        Crime A man claims he was trying to protect his partner when he rushed out with two bats.

        Stunning waterside home wins House of the Year

        Premium Content Stunning waterside home wins House of the Year

        Home & Decorating FULL LIST: 33 Master Builders Mackay and Whitsunday winners

        The 14 year old from Moranbah who rides 170km for fun

        Premium Content The 14 year old from Moranbah who rides 170km for fun

        Cycling & MTB Mackay Cycling Club members Harry Ney and Tom Hall are on the Gold Coast this...