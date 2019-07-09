Menu
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House.
Crime

Police allege boy, 15, was caught with meth

Carolyn Booth
by
9th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
A 15-YEAR-OLD boy has been arrested and charged with possessing drugs after he allegedly was seen by police leaning through the window of a Commodore.

Police will allege the teen was riding a bike along Maynard St when his actions caught the attention of police about 4.45pm on Friday.

He was stopped and officers allegedly found him clenching two clip seal bags in his fist.

The bags contained white crystals, which police will alleged was methamphetamine.

