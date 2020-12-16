Menu
A rap music promoter and his partner have allegedly been delivering cocaine door-to-door in Sydney’s inner west.
Crime

Cops allege rap promoter delivered cocaine door-to-door

by Nick Hansen
16th Dec 2020 1:48 PM
A rap music promoter and his partner have been busted by police allegedly delivering cocaine door-to-door in Sydney's inner west.

John Robert Faaoloii, 42, was in the passenger seat and his partner Marina Akava, 38, was at the wheel of the car when police found them parked on a roadside in Petersham at 10.30pm on December 4.

According to police allegations contained in court documents, Faaoloii and Akava each supplied cocaine on at least three separate occasions between November 11 and December 4.

They have both also charged with supplying cocaine in Petersham on the night of the arrest, where police were running surveillance on them as they allegedly met a client.

Faaoloii set up the company JRTF Management in June and was understood to have been promoting the work of Sydney YouTube sensation and hip hop artist Youngn Lipz at the time of his arrest.

"City of Parramatta has put together an incredible line up of artists for this years Parramatta Lanes … headlined by the one and only youngnlipz," Faaoloii spruiked on social media on November 11.

There is no suggestion Youngn Lipz was connected in any way to Faaoloii's alleged wrongdoing.

Faaoloii and Akava each applied for bail and were denied on December 5 in Newtown Local Court, where there matter is due to return to court on February 18.

The couple from Miller in Sydney's southwest were arrested by the Redfern Regional Enforcement Squad's annual drug-runner swoop codenamed Strike Force Northrop.

On four nights in November and December, officers charged 137 people with drug supply and possession between St George and the Northern Beaches and across the city and inner west.

Originally published as Cops allege rap promoter delivered cocaine door-to-door

