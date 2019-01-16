Menu
Police have arrested a teenage boy who allegedly broke a security guard’s arm and injured another in an incident at Casuarina Square on Tuesday.
Teen allegedly breaks security guard’s arm

16th Jan 2019 10:39 AM

POLICE have arrested a teenage boy who allegedly broke a security guard's arm and injured another in an incident at Casuarina Square on Tuesday.

The two security guards allegedly spotted the teen involved in a "domestic disturbance" with a girl at about 10am.

Police say the boy "became verbally threatening and abusive" and refused to leave the area when asked to do so before allegedly assaulting both guards when they tried to remove him from the premises.

The youth then allegedly ran away, smashing the window of a parked car as he left and was arrested later that afternoon.

One of the security guards suffered a broken arm and the other required stitches to his mouth.

