Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Handcuffed man standing in courtroom
Handcuffed man standing in courtroom
Crime

Cops bust alleged vehicle thieves at Coast motel

by Luke Mortimer
20th Jan 2020 8:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWEED Byron Police have extradited and charged two men from the Gold Coast allegedly involved in vehicle thefts and police pursuits.

Police believe one of the men became embroiled in a struggle with police officers in Kingscliff last Thursday and allegedly attempted to retrieved a gun from his vehicle.

Officers from the Tweed Byron Police District Target Action Group, alongside detectives, launched an investigation into the vehicle thefts and subsequent fraud offences, which had been ongoing since December.

Police allege a number of the stolen vehicles were involved in pursuits since that time.

The 26 and 29-year-old men were due to face Tweed Heads Local Court today.
The 26 and 29-year-old men were due to face Tweed Heads Local Court today.

With the assistance of Queensland Police, Tweed investigators attended a Mermaid Beach motel on Friday and arrested four people, and notably two men, aged 26 and 29, who were wanted on New South Wales warrants.

The accused faced Southport Magistrates Court on Saturday and detectives were allowed to proceed with the extradition over the border.

The men were escorted to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with a range of traffic and property offences.

Additionally, the 29-year-old man was also charged with being involved in a police pursuit (not stop, drive dangerously) driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period, and driving while using a mobile phone.

Charges had not yet been laid over the alleged incident involving a firearm.

Both men appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court and were refused bail.

They were due to appear in the Tweed court again today.

crime mermaid beach tweed byron police

Just In

    All the SAG Award nominees

    All the SAG Award nominees
    • 20th Jan 2020 8:45 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New link to keep contact during natural disasters

        premium_icon New link to keep contact during natural disasters

        News During Cyclone Debbie more than 500 Gloucester residents had no way of calling for help, so one club ensured that would never happen again.

        Memorial unveiled to honour victims of Cyclone Ada

        premium_icon Memorial unveiled to honour victims of Cyclone Ada

        News A memorial was unveiled on the Airlie Foreshore, on Saturday, to honour those who...

        SEEING GREEN: New sports facility coming to Gloucester

        premium_icon SEEING GREEN: New sports facility coming to Gloucester

        News Work on Gloucester Sports and Recreation Club’s newest addition will begin on...

        Miner death details released as more inspectors deployed

        premium_icon Miner death details released as more inspectors deployed

        Business The tyre fitter was found trapped underneath a wheel assembly