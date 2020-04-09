Cops face court in relation to student death

Two police officers have faced court today after being charged with perjury and assault in relation to the death of university student Charlie Robertson.

Two Gold Coast cops charged with perjury and assault in relation to the death of a young Bond University student have had their matters heard in court.

Officers Blake William Joseph Sullivan, 30, and Grant Thomas Watkins, 57, are accused of assaulting Charlie Robertson, 19, and later giving false testimony at an inquest into his 2015 death.

Charlie Robertson with his mum Rose.

The 2017 inquest heard seven officers raided a Miami unit and found him asleep after he had taken drugs including cocaine and GHB.

Police spent 90 minutes trying to wake Mr Robertson up by shining a torch on him, pinching and rubbing his chest, shaking him, pouring water on him and tipping his bed, the inquest was told.

They then left him in the company of three teenage girls without seeking medical treatment.

Mr Robertson died from a drug overdose in the following hours.

Rose Christian and Graham Robertson speak outside the Brisbane Court. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Coroner Terry Ryan found that Mr Robertson's death was preventable and that police had acted 'inappropriately and incompetently' with 'a lack of any respect for Charlie'.

He referred the case to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Watkins and Sullivan were charged last month.

They did not appear in person today when their case was mentioned in the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

Court documents allege they lied to the inquest by claiming Mr Roberston "was being held during the lift of a mattress" during the raid.

The men were bailed to appear in court in June.

Charlie's parents, Graham Robertson and Rose Christian, were at Brisbane Magistrates Court for the first mention of charges against Sullivan and Watkins and vowed to be back when the two officers appeared in person in June.

"We'll be there for every court appearance until we get some sort of justice for Charlie," Mr Robertson said outside court.

He said he and his wife would also be pushing for new laws 'to make sure police can never leave a person unconscious'.

Magistrate Robert Walker expressed his sympathies from the bench to Mr Robertson and Ms Christian.

