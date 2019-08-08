Menu
A Gladstone electrician is in jail after cops allegedly discovered heroin, methamphetamine and LSD in a toilet cistern.
Cops flush out stash of drugs in toilet

Sherele Moody
8th Aug 2019 12:26 PM
POLICE allegedly found a stash of drugs in a toilet during a search that ended in a Gladstone sparkie being locked up.

Electrician Jeffery David Johnson sought bail in Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday.

The court heard he was visiting the home of two associates when cops executed a search warrant last month.

The officers' investigation of a toilet cistern unearthed a sunglass case allegedly containing heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, other drugs and a pipe, Justice David Boddice said.

A police search of Mr Johnson's car and trailer - parked outside the home - was said to have found $2000 in cash, white powder that early police tests indicated was MDMA, scales and other items.

Mr Johnson "refused" to answer police questions about the items found in the toilet, the court heard.

However, he told them the money was given to him by his boss and the white powder was bi-carb of soda that he used for work.

He also told police that a book containing hand-written numbers and dates was not related to the alleged supply of illegal substances.

Mr Johnson was charged with drug possession and related offences.

As the charges breached the bail he was already on, he was placed on remand.

On Thursday, the electrician asked Justice Boddice to release him on bail again but the application was refused.

Justice Boddice said Mr Johnson had a history of breaching bail with the latest charges coming just six months after he was bailed on weapons and other drug offences, which are still before the court.

"Even the most onerous conditions of bail are unlikely to render the risk of re-offending no longer acceptable," Justice Boddice said.

Mr Johnson has not yet entered a plea and will return to court on a date to be determined. - NewsRegional　

