Cops injured after police vehicle rammed

Two Whitsunday cops were injured after a driver allegedly rammed the police vehicle during a random breath test. Picture AAP/David Clark

Two Whitsunday cops were injured after a driver allegedly rammed the police vehicle during a random breath test. Picture AAP/David Clark

TWO police officers are recovering after they were injured when a driver allegedly rammed their vehicle during a random breath test at Airlie Beach.

Whitsunday police are now investigating the Christmas Eve incident and calling for any member of the public who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the collision to step forward.

About 10pm the two female senior constables were patrolling the Cannonvale area and stopped behind a silver Ford Mondeo in the carpark of a licensed premises on Shute Harbour Rd for an RBT.

It is alleged that as the two officers were getting out of their marked car the driver reversed at speed hitting the police vehicle's front left door and fender.

As a result the two woman, aged 43 and 24, were taken to Proserpine Hospital and treated for minor injuries. They have since been released.

The driver was last seen speeding off on Shute Harbour Rd

Police are seeking public assistance to find the driver and the silver Ford Mondeo with Queensland registration 519ZHV.

If you have information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference number: QP1902562678