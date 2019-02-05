Many homes underwater and unlivable

AUTHORITIES last night were desperately searching for two men missing in Townsville's flood as locals pleaded for a reprieve from the torrential rain.

The two men were feared washed away by floodwaters after running away from the scene of an alleged looting in Townsville. A search for the pair was continuing last night with grave fears held for their safety.

The disaster bill, already estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars, could rise further as authorities forecast the flood risk was far from over.

More than 3,200 locals have already applied for disaster relief with many homes underwater and unlovable.

Forecasters predict up to 268mm more rainfall to come on top of the record-breaking 1134mm in the North Queensland city.

Townsville floods. Aerial damage of Railway Estate from a helicopter. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Disaster officials yesterday defended their decision not to forcibly move stranded residents - with 1,100 people assisted to relocate at the height of catastrophic flooding - despite special powers granted to police under a disaster declaration.

Families had to be rescued from rooftops yesterday as more than 20 suburbs were engulfed by water when the floodgates at Ross River Dam, at 250 per cent capacity, were opened sending a wall of water into the heart of the city.

State Disaster Co-ordination Bob Gee said: "It was a judgment call".

"We've got limited resources, we've got to work with the community,'' Police Assistant Commissioner Gee said.

"If those officers had have needed those powers they would be fully supported by myself, all the way down through the command team."

A boat goes down Carr Street, Hermit Park. Picture: Evan Morgan

The missing men have been identified as 25-year-old Troy Mathieson and 20-year-old Hughie Morton.

Police fear the pair may have been swept into a drain.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk praised the efforts of disaster crews battling to respond to the "extraordinary" extreme weather event.

"Lots of families are going to be going through a rough time, it's very stressful," she said.'

She said the total damage bill was likely to cost "hundreds of millions of dollars because of the scale of it" in a long recovery.

"It's a big task ahead of us.''

NRL player Kalifa Faifai Loa helps Danielle Josey and Lyndon Josey remove valuable belongings from their home in Idalia, Townsville. Picture: Glenn Hunt/The Australian

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill said no-one could say they had not been warned about the threat of widespread flooding under the one-in-100-year event.

"Fundamentally what do you have to do to make people leave?", she said.

"What do you have to say to them, how many times do you have to give them warnings."

Two police officers rescued two people on Charters Towers Road before they themselves were swept away - one clinging to a power pole - before they could be rescued leaving a police car destroyed.

Australian soldiers drive through flood waters in Hermit Park, Townsville. Picture: Glenn Hunt/The Australian

In another dramatic incident, Army soldiers and a rescued family also had to abandon a military vehicle to the floodwaters before they could be plucked to safety.

Cr Hill said some people thought they could get through the flooding and stay at homes despite the advice.

"Some people thought for example they'd be able to sit on their two storey home and sit in their second storey and survive and that hasn't been the case," she said yesterday.

Additional Reporting:

Sam Bidey, Clare Armstrong