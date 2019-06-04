Menu
A Cannonvale man has been charged with a number of drug offences.
Cops spot pot plants on front seat during RBT

Georgia Simpson
4th Jun 2019 2:30 PM
WHAT started as a routine roadside breath test turned into a drug investigation after police pulled over a Cannonvale man in Airlie Beach.

Police stopped the 31-year-old on Waterson Way at 9am on May 26 and allegedly discovered several small marijuana plants growing in pots on the front seat, as well as dried marijuana.

The man was arrested, and police later searched his home, where officers allegedly found more dried marijuana, as well as pipes and utensils.

During the search they allegedly found more marijuana plants growing on a balcony as well as a hydroponic system for growing the plants.

Police charged the man with three counts of producing a dangerous drug, possession of anything used in commission of crime, possession of property suspected of being proceeds of an offence and possession of utensils.

He will appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court on June 17.

