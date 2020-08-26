Menu
River Plaza Apartment crime scene established after one-year-old boy suffers significant head trauma
Crime

Cops try to unlock mystery of toddler’s critical head injuries

by Elise Williams
26th Aug 2020 11:42 AM
Detectives have this morning returned to a South Brisbane hotel, which was yesterday declared a crime scene after a toddler suffered critical injuries.

Officer's arrived at the River Plaza Apartments complex around 9.30am today to interview residents at the short stay accommodation facility after a one-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition on Monday afternoon.

It's understood the boy presented to the Queensland Children's Hospital with significant trauma to his head.

Police yesterday launched an official investigation after hospital staff raised concerns the injuries sustained by the toddler were inconsistent with the story reported to doctors.

"A crime scene was established after a one-year-old boy was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital at 2pm (Monday)," a police spokesman yesterday told The Courier-Mail.

"The matter was referred to police by hospital staff."

Investigations remain ongoing.

