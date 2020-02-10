Coral Cove farewells the Daltons and welcomes new managers

CHANGING HANDS: After twelve years, the Dalton's have handed over the reins welcoming new managers Kate Lindsay and Patrick Riordan. Pictured: Kate Lindsay, Patrick Riordan, Di Dalton and Bruce Dalton. Picture: Anna Wall.

AFTER more than twelve years, Bowen residents Bruce and Di Dalton are saying goodbye to Coral Cove Apartments in Horseshoe Bay.

The pair bought the management rights in 2007, but Mrs Dalton said they had now decided it was time to retire.

“After Cyclone Debbie it was a bit of a trial, we had a lot of work to do and the last piece was done in November last year,” she said.

“That was a difficult time for us but mostly it’s been good.

“We really can’t complain it has treated us kindly and allowed us to retire well.”

Originally from the Hunter Valley in New South Wales, the pair have lived in the tropics for 25 years and called Bowen home for the last 14.

Mr Dalton said they’d enjoyed their time at Coral Cove Apartments but were ready to embark on their next journey, retiring and moving to NSW’s picturesque north coast town, Mollymook.

“We’ve met lots of fun people from all over the world. It has been fun,” he said.

Mrs Dalton said that relaxing was the first thing on the cards for the pair.

“We’re fairly tired after 12 years of seven days a week,” she said.

“We are looking forward to getting ourselves a house and settling down, just living a normal life is what I’m craving. You can’t call this normal, being on call all the time.

“We’ve got one daughter in Sydney, so we’re going to spend some more time with our daughter.”

Mr Dalton added that Mollymook would give the couple plenty of activities to enjoy, from surfing, golf and lots of clubs to join - and it is also, coincidentally, the home of a long-lost mate.

“I spent quite a few years in Africa, I went over there surfing. I met this bloke and I lost contact with him, then I was talking to a mutual friend who said he lives in Mollymook,” he said.

“We’d already made up our minds that that was where we were going to go, but we met up recently. We hadn’t seen each other for 43 years.”

New managers Patrick Riordan and Kate Lindsay, and their two dogs Maisie and Maggie, said after meeting Bruce and Di it was clear they had ‘big shoes to fill’.

Mr Riordan was described by Mr Dalton as “an ideas man”, saying it felt ‘awesome’ to take over Coral Cove Apartments.

“We actually didn’t know you could stay in these apartments but thought ‘gee they’re nice’. Then we saw it was on the market and we were in the market,” he said.

“I sent some photos to family down south and they said ‘I think you’ve died and gone to heaven’.

“I had only said about two hours before that I’d come up with the new slogan ‘heaven can wait’.”

Though they were previously living close to the ocean in Townsville, Ms Lindsay agreed they couldn’t get any closer than they would be at Coral Cove Apartments.

“We fell in love with the area because it’s just beautiful,” she said.

“It’s just a sea change. Really we like the area because we’re near family and we’ve got businesses in Townsville.”

Both of the new faces have a background in hospitality, sales and marketing, as Mr Riordan owns several businesses and Ms Lindsay is a lawyer, so between them they have a plethora of plans for their new business and lifestyle.

Mr Riordan said they were planning to add facilities and activities, which would move the apartments more towards being a resort.

The pair plan to offer speed bikes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, snorkels, day tours as well as a prestige chauffeur service and luxury airport transfers.

Ms Lindsay says they can see an opportunity to give “Bowen as a whole a boost” but want to be respectful to local residents and apartment owners.

“We’d like to see some activities like sculpture competitions by the sea, you know, just things to attract community and people.” she said.

“I can see opportunities and growth and a chance to contribute and to support the local community.

“We’d like to contribute to the community and see if we can work together with other businesses in the area.”