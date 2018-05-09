Coral reef 'orchestra' quieter after bleaching and cyclones

Dr Meekan said there were many factors contributing to the reef's current delicate state.

IF YOUR ears worked properly underwater, the ocean would sound "a bit like bacon frying in a pan", according to a marine expert who is now determined to amplify both the noises of the sea and the findings of a recent study that could help save its coral.

Australian Institute of Marine Science Senior Principal Research Scientist Mark Meekan said study results from a Lizard Island experiment published this week showed that degraded coral reefs were much quieter than they were five years ago and were not attracting the same numbers of fish needed to keep coral thriving, which could have "devastating" consequences.

Dr Meekan, an author in the study, said baby fish looking for a home used noisy coral reef sounds including snapping shrimp clicks, damselfish chirps, and clownfish chattering to find and select suitable habitat.

Just like the noises of the frying pan, he said, underwater sounds included "splutters, clicks and splats" overlaid with the chips, squeaks and squeals of fish.

But that "coral reef orchestra" has been quietened after three years of cyclone and coral bleaching damage on the Northern Great Barrier Reef.

"We've recorded the noise of the reef both before and after these events, and we've found reef noises change dramatically. It's a lot quieter out here and there's a lot less of the clicks and pops and gurgles - the fish and the invertebrates - there's fewer of them.

"A reef without fish is a reef that's in trouble."

Bleaching events cause the coral to die, and it then becomes overgrown by algae. A cyclone then comes and turns the reef into rubble, he said.

Meanwhile, reef fish spawned larvae which were swept into the safety of the open water for a month, until they looked like miniature versions of adults, attempted to use reef sounds to return home.

The loss of reefs, he said, was a worldwide problem which is why the team of scientists from AIMS and James Cook University, along with lead research scientist Tim Gordon from the University of Exeter (UK), the University of Bristol, and Duke University (USA), got together to build experimental reefs from coral rubble on sand flats.

The experiments at Lizard Island used an artificial reef with loudspeakers attached to broadcast healthy coral reef sounds or degraded coral reef sounds over two months and found that a degraded reef attracted 40 per cent fewer reef fish compared with the sounds of a healthy reef.

"We found a double-whammy of bleaching and cyclones, but we're also getting less baby fish being recruited back into the reef," Dr Meekan said.

"It is a worrying loop. Coral reefs can recover after bleaching but the algae grows quite fast and the fish keep it under control. Without the fish grazing, it's a problem because the algae takes over the coral as coral doesn't grow as fast."

Dr Meekan said it took coral about 10 years to rejuvenate from the effects of a big event, and fish played "a very big role" in that recovery.