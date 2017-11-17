Menu
Login
News

Coral spawning set to arrive in Whitsundays

ANNUAL PHENOMENON: Coral spawning is expected to occur imminently in the Whitsundays.
ANNUAL PHENOMENON: Coral spawning is expected to occur imminently in the Whitsundays. Contributed
by Jacob Wilson

IT HAS been hailed as the "world's greatest sex show” and, if a local tourism operator's observation is correct, it is set to come to the Whitsundays.

The Courier Mail last Saturday reported that coral spawning had been recorded at 10 different sites in North Queensland between Heron Island and Port Douglas.

And local Whitsunday Bullet tourism operator Chey Taupaki, who has operated in the region for 13 years, said he saw a "few strings” of coral spawn along Blue Pearl Bay as recently as last Monday.

"As soon as we get a northerly wind I'm very positive we will see a lot more,” he said.

Tourism Whitsundays chairman Al Grundy said there was a connection to the moon and coral spawning and predicted that the incredible coral spawning event would reach fruition between late November and early December.

Coral spawning only occurs at night once every year and is the process in which colonies of coral reefs simultaneously release tiny eggs and sperm into the ocean, resulting in an "underwater blizzard” of billions of colourful flakes, which is a sight to behold.

When an egg is fertilised by the sperm, it develops into coral larvae, otherwise known as planula, which floats on the water for several days or weeks before settling on the ocean floor.

According to the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, spawning occurs on a large scale, but doesn't happen across the entire reef "all at once”.

The time corals spawn is dependant on location, with inshore reefs usually spawning after the first full moon in October, while outer reefs usually spawn during November or December.

Topics:  coral spawning the world's greatest sex show whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
STATE ELECTION 2017: Whitsunday candidates battle it out

STATE ELECTION 2017: Whitsunday candidates battle it out

A DRAMATIC candidate walkout, talk of "large gomads" and an anti-white racism controversy was just a taste of what was on show.

Whitsundays get thumbs up from police

Police taking breath tests in the Whitsundays over the last 10 days.

Results from drug driving test on water blitz a "fantastic result”

Back to school packs on offer to help out in 2018

BACK TO SCHOOL: Executive officer at the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre Rebecca Woods.

Back to school packs available at Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre

The Captain's solution for Proserpine

ROAD PLAN: Dan Van Blarcom in the main street of Proserpine.

Independent 'Captain' Dan Van Blarcom has a grand plan for Prossie.

Local Partners