Corey Feldman’s documentary has been hit with tech issues. Picture: Getty Images
Movies

Corey's explosive sex-abuse doco screening ‘hit by hackers’

by Staff Reporter
10th Mar 2020 2:38 PM
The screening of Corey Feldman's explosive "The Rape of Two Coreys" documentary - which claims to expose sexual predators in Hollywood - has been delayed.

Though strenuously hyped by Feldman, the online premiere for the film has been hit by technical difficulties online .

For $20, users were promised access to a live-stream of the film at 2pm AEDT, with a Q&A with Feldman to follow.

Corey Feldman in his new documentary about paedophiles in Hollywood.
But fans took to Twitter complaining that they could not access the film, with some even offering tech help with the various error messages.

Eventually, Feldman, who was at a concurrent live screening in LA tweeted that "THE FILM IS STARTING 15 MIN LATE DUE 2 THE WEBSITE CRASHING! WHICH IS ACTUALLLY A GOOD THING!"

More to come

