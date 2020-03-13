Menu
Coronavirus ban: How Whitsunday events will be impacted

Laura Thomas
Elyse Wurm
,
13th Mar 2020 5:55 PM
Subscriber only

WHILE mass gatherings of more than 500 people will be banned from Monday, Tourism Whitsundays will monitor the situation in the lead up to the region's event season later in the year.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said there had been some cancellations as a result of today's announcement.

"We have heard instances of conference cancellations at resorts in the region, which is having a significant impact," she said.

"Our destination event season kicks off in the later part of the year.

"We are hopeful that things will have returned to normal by then."

Other sporting clubs and organising committees in the region are also monitoring the situation.

Bowen Seagulls Rugby League said in a Facebook post they would follow all state and federal government health directives, but at this point no games had been postponed.

Bowen Seagulls Rugby League says they would follow state and federal government directives in relation to the banning of non-essential mass gatherings.
For the wider Whitsunday region, numerous events are planned for later in the year, when Tourism Whitsundays hopes the situation will have settled.

The Great Barrier Reef Festival, Airlie Beach Marathon Festival and Airlie Beach Race Week are all due to take place across July and August. 

Events around the country have been cancelled this afternoon after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the ban amid fears of the spread of coronavirus.

Under the ban, non-essential mass gatherings such as sporting games and concerts will be cancelled.

However, the ban does not extend to schools, universities, public transport or airports.

Australians have also been urged against travelling overseas unless it is essential.

      Royal Easter Show cancelled

      Royal Easter Show cancelled
      • 13th Mar 2020 4:18 PM

