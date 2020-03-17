Coronavirus case transited on Hamilton Island

UPDATE:

A WOMAN admitted to Mackay Hospital yesterday with coronavirus transited on Hamilton Island for three hours, according to a spokeswoman.

A statement from Hamilton Island Enterprises today confirmed that an international visitor, who arrived on the island, on Sunday, had returned a positive result to COVID-19.

“The individual was tested for COVID-19 in Sydney and boarded a flight to Hamilton Island, before being isolated and transferred off the Island,” the statement read.

The island has been advised by Queensland Health that there is no requirement for closure and contact tracing is complete, according to the spokeswoman.

“All of the procedures have been followed in accordance with Government guidelines,” she said.

“Hamilton Island would like to stress that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and staff on the Island is of utmost priority.

“We would like to remind anyone travelling to the island about the importance of strictly following the advice of the government and health authorities during this uncertain time.”

EARLIER:

MACKAY has its first confirmed case of coronavirus after a 36-year-old was admitted to hospital.

It is understood the patient tested positive interstate before flying into Hamilton Island on Friday.

The 36-year-old was then located and admitted to hospital on Monday.

Queensland Health can confirm the 36-year-old was being managed at Mackay Base Hospital after a confirmed COVID-19 positive result in New South Wales.

“Due to patient confidentiality, no further details can be provided,” a Queensland Health spokeswoman said.

It is understood the patient travelled to Mackay after being told to self-isolate once the results had come through.

Contact tracing is currently underway and the community will be notified if any other public health alerts are required.