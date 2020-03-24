Coronavirus clinic to be set up in Mackay

PLANNING is already under way for a Mackay clinic, Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert says.

Mrs Gilbert said Mackay Hospital and Health Service staff were in the process of setting up the clinic at Mackay Base Hospital.

“Arrangements have been made at Mackay Base Hospital so that as soon as we do need it, it’s ready to go,” she said.

“Staff have been working over the past few weeks to reorganise the hospital.”

The clinics are dedicated facilities to assess, test, treat and reassure people if there are potential spikes in cases of COVID-19.

The aim is to reduce demand on traditional services by treating those without symptoms who are worried about being sick and people with other illnesses who want reassurance.

Mrs Gilbert said the best case scenario was for the clinic to not be needed at all in Mackay.

She also urged the community to stay informed using the 13HEALTH advice line.

“Everybody should be ensuring that when they’re seeking information, they don’t just rely on Facebook,” Mrs Gilbert said.

“What we need is everybody in the community to listen to directions coming from the government.”