Coronavirus ‘cripples’ Bowen fishing industry

CONCERNED: Arabon Seafoods owner Terry Must says the Coronavirus will be devastating to the live fishing industry.

CORONAVIRUS has been declared a World Health Emergency, and the effects on Bowen’s fishing industry are starting to become clear with local fisheries saying the impacts will cripple them, as it becomes no longer economically viable to do their jobs.

Arabon Seafoods owner Terry Must said the next few days were critical to see how the coronavirus would affect the live fishing industry in Australia.

90 per cent of his coral trout are exported live to China, which is now under threat due to China’s cease on imports as a result of the virus.

LAST CATCH: Arabon Seafoods workers unload one of the last fresh coral trout catches amid Coronavirus outbreak.

While some fisheries may be able to rely on domestic sales, Mr Must says that annually only a small percentage of his live coral trout are sent domestically, to Sydney or Melbourne.

Mr Must says the demand for live fish meant that boats switched from refrigeration to salt water tanks, and now don’t have the capability to store frozen fish.

“At least 75 per cent of the boats don’t have the ability to go back to the old way, they are going to have to stay in port, they cannot fish,” he said.

“It’s a big industry and when people aren’t allowed to go out to work, they can’t earn money.

“These guys, all their money is spent in the town. The impact will be passed on to local business. It’s going to be an interesting few weeks to see what does happen.”

Brett Bauer from Bird’s Fish Bar also shared his concerns, saying it was a disaster all round for the industry in Australia.

“This disease isn’t good for the industry, for abalone, crayfish and coral trout. Buyers in China and exporters here have said nothing is going in. It could be a few, even six months,” he said.

“We should be fishing, it’s peak time, weather is reasonable and price is good. We rely on this time to get us through the rest of the year.

“Trucks to transport the fish stop, even flights, it just goes down the chain. You don’t realise how many people it could affect.”

UNLOADING: As the Coronavirus unfolds, Bowen fisherman dock their boats as it becomes no longer economically viable to fish.

Bowen fisherman Warren Audas has recently purchased a boat, which is usually an exciting investment, but now he says the pressure was on to make the huge investment worthwhile.

Mr Audas said there was concern that with everyone now supplying fish domestically, it was going to flood the market and make each trip less profitable.

“It costs a lot to send these boats out and now it’s just not worth it,” he said.

“We’ve only got two trips (in) since we bought it. This is pretty much going to cripple the industry here.”

A Department of Agriculture and Fisheries spokesman said the Queensland Government was working with the industry to understand the impacts.

“The Queensland Government is aware of impacts from coronavirus on premium fresh food exports from Queensland, such as live coral trout, tropical rock lobster and fresh fruit and vegetables,” they said.

“The Department is working with industry to understand the impacts on exports and explore options for how government can assist them if necessary.”