Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Coronavirus death toll rises to 64

by STAFF WRITERS, Mercury
17th Apr 2020 2:37 PM

A SEVENTH Tasmanian has died from coronavirus.

The 72-year-old man died this morning at the Mersey Community Hospital at Latrobe, Premier Peter Gutwein said.

"On behalf of the Government, I extend my deepest condolences to the man's family, friends and loved ones,'' he said.

"This is another sad reminder that this disease takes lives, and we must do everything we can to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"I again ask Tasmanians to work with us, do the right thing, stay home and save lives."

It is the sixth death from coronavirus on the North-West Coast, where an outbreak of the virus has occurred in recent weeks.

More than 6500 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in Australia, with 2926 in New South Wales, 1302 in Victoria, 1007 in Queensland, 433 in South Australia, 535 in Western Australia, 180 in Tasmania, 103 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

More to come.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus death toll editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dramatic decrease in Whitsunday emergency presentations

        premium_icon Dramatic decrease in Whitsunday emergency presentations

        Health However, one Whitsunday hospital saw a large increase this Easter long weekend

        New details emerge about two-vehicle crash in Airlie Beach

        premium_icon New details emerge about two-vehicle crash in Airlie Beach

        News The crash happened yesterday afternoon, making it the second on that bend in just...

        CRIME: Chainsaws, tools stolen from Bowen High School

        premium_icon CRIME: Chainsaws, tools stolen from Bowen High School

        News After a quiet few weeks Bowen Police have seen an increase in criminal activity and...

        Whitsunday GPs call for wider COVID-19 testing

        premium_icon Whitsunday GPs call for wider COVID-19 testing

        News Doctors in the region say expanding the criteria could help to identify cases where...