Coronavirus kills over half a million people

More than half a million people have now died from COVID-19 and more than 10 million cases have been recorded worldwide.

According to an AFP tally released Sunday, at least 10,003,942 infections have been registered globally.

The deadly disease has killed more than 500,000 people worldwide in seven months.

Europe remains the hardest hit continent with 2,637,546 cases including 195,975 fatalities, and the United States with 2,510,323 infections including 125,539 deaths, according to AFP.

It comes as US Vice President Mike Pence called off campaign events in Florida and Arizona after surges in infections prompted worries that the US has lost control of its outbreak.

New clusters of cases at a Swiss nightclub and in the central English city of Leicester showed that the virus is still circulating widely in Europe, though not at the exponential rate of growth seen in parts of the US, Latin America and India.

While much of the concern in the US has been on big states like Texas, Arizona and Florida reporting thousands of new cases a day, rural states are also seeing surges of infections, including in Kansas, where livestock outnumber people.

The coronavirus resurgence in the US has drawn concern from abroad. The European Union seems almost certain to bar Americans from travelling to the bloc in the short term as it draws up new travel rules to be announced shortly.

After confirmed daily infections in the US surged to an all-time high of 40,000 on Friday, Texas and Florida reversed course and closed down bars again.

The US also has the highest virus death toll in the world at over 125,000. Experts say all those figures significantly undercount the true toll of the pandemic, due to limited testing and missed mild cases.

US government experts last week estimated the US alone could have had 10 million cases.

Meanwhile Britain's government is pledging to support local officials in the central English city of Leicester amid reports that a spike in COVID-19 cases could prompt authorities to lock the city down. So far, Britain has not targeted a specific region for a lockdown.

"We have seen flare-ups across the country in recent weeks, in just the last three or four weeks in particular," Home Secretary Priti Patel told BBC One on Sunday.

Pressed on the Leicester lockdown, she added: "With local flare-ups, it is right we have a localized solution in terms of infection control, social distancing, testing and many of the tools ... to control the virus, to stop the spread."

Australia has recorded 7694 cases of coronavirus, with 3177 in New South Wales, 2036 in Victoria, 1067 in Queensland, 609 in Western Australia, 440 in South Australia, 228 in Tasmania, 108 in the ACT and 29 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll stands at 104.

Victoria has seen the biggest spike recently, with 49 new cases recorded overnight, its worst result since early April.

Of the new cases - which bring the state's tally to 2036 - only four are linked to known outbreaks, sparking concern over widespread community transmission - the worst case scenario.

"The latest numbers are of genuine concern," the Australian Government's Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Michael Kidd, told reporters in Canberra on Sunday.

But he wouldn't go as far as describing the Victorian outbreak as a "second wave".

Professor Kidd said the outbreak in Melbourne is of genuine concern and every one has a personal responsibility to be vigilant and avoid spreading the disease to vulnerable Australians.

"We all need to continue to do our part to ensure that this outbreak is brought rapidly under control and that we don't experience a resurgence of cases of Covid-19 across the country," he said Sunday.

"None of us can afford to become complacent. This pandemic is not over."

