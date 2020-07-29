Coronavirus Mackay: Here we go again?

Harry Bruce's take on the latest border closures to Greater Sydney as coronavirus spreads north again.

Harry Bruce's take on the latest border closures to Greater Sydney as coronavirus spreads north again.

WAKING up this morning to news of two COVID cases in Logan was jarring but not shocking.

It was almost inevitable we would have more cases once we opened the border, especially since new cases have been popping up in NSW for weeks.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has done the right thing closing the state off to Victorians and the Greater Sydney population.

I say this knowing one of my staff can no longer fly down this weekend to see her sister in Sydney for the weekend after not seeing her for many months.

I also say this knowing it could be many, many months before I can see my family in Victoria, made harder by the fact my mum has been in hospital this past month with severe health issues.

But my sister’s hospital in country Victoria, where she is a nurse and has spent the past few months educating staff about COVID-19, has this week had its first patient with COVID-19 after an asymptomatic visiting doctor went to a nursing home in my home town.

A body was today removed from the Epping Gardens Aged Care Home in Melbourne. More than 150 people have been moved from aged care homes to hospitals as Victoria reports 382 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths. Picture: Robert Cianflone

A patient and a staff member have tested positive so community transmission is now a reality in an area that had been relatively unscathed until this month.

And the way coronavirus has been spreading in aged care homes, I worry just how many more will present with symptoms

If an outbreak occurs, it also means my folks will likely be confined to their homes – they cannot take risks at their age and with their various health conditions.

And if the worst happens, will I even be able to fly home? It doesn’t feel like it.

Or if I can, will I be able to come back?

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said today 29 people in isolation with coronavirus were not home during quarantine checks. Seriously?

What is wrong with people? It is stupidity combined with entitlement, selfishness and irresponsibility.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews today announcing the latest coronavirus infection numbers across the state of Victoria which is in the middle of a second wave of COVID-19. Picture: Ian Currie

Can such people face some serious jail time or other high penalty for their behaviour?

It’s a bloody pandemic.

Surely with the number of deaths from this fast-spreading virus about to hit 150,000 in the United States we can show some restraint and respect for those around us.

I know we need to get the economy going and our tourism industry has been suffering but these idiots might force the Premier’s hand.

It feels like our lives have some sort of normality right now and I worry for the future.

After a third case was revealed this afternoon, I realised I could not blame the Premier if she decided to protect Queenslanders’ health from an indiscriminate enemy but I fear for our economy, and our mental health, if she does.

Share your views with the letter to the editor at news@dailymercury.com.au or SMS 0409 499 846

YOUR SMS

FU, Mackay: Hope those who took part in all those gatherings weeks ago are happy now they have started the second wave with a vengeance when we had it in control with all our hard work and staying at home. Etc etc etc. We are being affected so, so badly and in need of desperate help that can only come from Sydney sadly. We needed it months ago to live and just when we think ‘OK it will come’, all the rellies and groupings etc etc etc irresponsible when we have a pandemic at hand. Just should not have happened. Ruining people’s lives with the stress of the waiting for the desperate help. People’s losing their lies now. Bloody over it.

SC, Mackay: Melissa Leong on MasterChef looked like a beautiful silver box of Cadbury Roses chocolates.

Shane, Airlie: The Palaszczuk government has admitted there is not one rule for all entering Queensland from hot spots. Special people like sport, industry and film stars can apply for exemptions to the rules ordinary citizens face with hotel quarantine. Also diplomats, ADF and essential services. Whereas the latter may have community support, having different rules for the rich does not. This undermines public confidence.

BS, Mackay: Thanks to all the gatherings the second wave will be worse than the first. Just when we think we might have some normal back, it is destroyed by all the people in contact with each other everywhere. While we stay home with already a huge struggle in life and COVID has just added another level we did not need as it would have for many others. We are thinking of all who are struggling with it all, like us. We are also stuck with criminals.

Andy, Airlie: Green lives matter. Protesting should be seen as a form of employment. It is fundamental to a modern democracy that those who care about our environment and sustainable society be able to guide our direction. We should allow activists and their movements to count their activities toward the “mutual obligation” for Jobseeker. This will multiply the $30K already raised for the return of the Adani blockade.

RX Mackay: Wish you people will realise the crossings at Bunnings and behind Caneland in front of Coffee Club are NOT give way to pedestrians, walkers do not have the right to expect cars to stop. It is NOT a zebra crossing, it’s shared zone. You DO NOT just walkout, look at the signs pfft.

BB, Andergrove: RD, Mackay. You are missing the point. These people walk very early in the morning. People are trying to sleep. And yet, the walkers continue to walk the route, knowing the dogs will bark.

RB Kelso: Is there no end to these for the want of a better word halfwits trying to airbrush history away? Now the Dixie Chicks are going to be just the Chicks and they want Joan Baez a former equal rights protester to drop her hit the night they drove old Dixiedown. The time for us to take these idiots front on is here, right now.