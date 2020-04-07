Menu
uber on maggie
CORONAVIRUS: Too many people on board, notices issued

Deborah Friend
7th Apr 2020 11:00 AM
Police wrap-up this week of what’s been going on, including out on the water.

EIGHT people are $1300 poorer after being caught not complying with health directions on a commercial boat, found to have too many people on board.

“Whitsunday Police and the water police intercepted a commercial vessel, at about 6pm on Monday, that was not complying with the government’s coronavirus health directions,” a police spokesman said.

“Eight people on board the vessel, intercepted just off the mainland, were issued with infringement notices for not complying with the directions, at $1300 each.”

Stolen car

A STOLEN car was found dumped in Eshelby Drive, Cannonvale, at about 1pm on Monday.

The White Nissan Sedan had been stolen from a Mackay business earlier the same day, at about 11am, according to a police spokesman.

“The offenders have travelled up to Cannonvale in the stolen vehicle and dumped it,” he said.

“The vehicle has personalised number plates, which might jog people’s memory, if they saw it driving around.

“Whitsunday detectives are conducting investigations into the incident.”

Police are asking anyone who saw anything to call Policelink on 131 444.

