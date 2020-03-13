Coronavirus: We deserve to be kept better informed

Coronavirus could be just four weeks away from hitting Queensland. Pic Tim Marsden

OPINION: EFFECTIVE communication is vital in times of trouble.

The free flow of information so people feel they are being kept up to date and can make informed decisions is one of the most fundamental principles of crisis management.

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, getting accurate and timely information to the public is critical to preventing undue alarm.

I keep hearing Queensland has four weeks until the virus hits and there is local transmission.

The community needs reassurance local health authorities are planning and preparing for Mackay, not just for the state.

It’s not unreasonable for a government organisation to disclose what it is planning to help try to manage the almost inevitable spread of this virus.

Instead, our local Mackay Hospital and Health Services team has been effectively gagged from answering our questions.

For weeks now, we have had to direct any coronavirus questions to Queensland Health and we only ever get generic responses.

What our community needs is leadership from local health professionals that we are ready if the virus spreads to this region.

Surely the MHHS leadership and communications teams are professional enough to convey the right messaging instead of being silenced by Brisbane.

MHHS staff, experts in the field, need to be talking to our communities now, helping them stay well and out of hospital so our health service is not overburdened when the virus arrives; not to mention preventing deaths now reaching incredible tallies around the world.

The usual approach of ministerial offices and departments is to try to make the government or the department look good and to keep the lid on bad news. This may explain why orderly, sanitised, communication about the coronavirus is apparently being served up to us.

It is not too much to ask for the public to be given enough information to reliably assess whether they might potentially be affected as coronavirus diagnoses are made: basic information such as the gender, age, location and movements of each case?

In the Mackay region, they refuse to even tell us whether we have any confirmed cases.

There seems to be no ingrained commitment or experience in providing a fast, full and unvarnished account of what is going on.

It places at risk the public’s faith in government and the information it provides, and risks making a crisis even worse.

We deserve better than the usual dead hand of bureaucracy ponderously signing off on morsels to be handed out on the drip-feed. We live in an era when standard practice is to run even routine information past a dozen or more gatekeepers to ensure the message is devoid of anything that may cause offence or disapproval from a minister or department head. But the standard practice is not best practice and nobody should pretend it is.

The coronavirus is likely to have a profound effect on the state and national economies, on the health system, on people’s lives and livelihoods. The public deserves to be kept better informed.