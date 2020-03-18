CORONAVIRUS: Whitsunday sports face lengthy stop times

SLOW DOWN: The 2019 premiership winning Whitsunday Brahmans have been one of the teams caught up in the coronavirus chaos of sport cancellations and suspensions. They were set to play their season-opener on March 28, but games are suspended until at least May 1. Pictures is the team in their first trial match of 2020.

MANY of the nation’s sporting codes have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic with both senior and junior competitions across the country cancelled or suspended.

The Whitsundays has not been immune to the hit, so we compiled a list of sports in the region, and their current status.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Rugby League Mackay and District announced all senior and junior competitions would cease until at least May 1. The Whitsunday Brahmans have also decided to suspend all training pending further direction from Queensland Rugby League.

RUGBY UNION

The charge of the 2019 premiership-winning Whitsunday Proserpine Raiders was put on hold on Queensland Rugby Union advice.

Games are suspended until May 2, with training stopped indefinitely.

NETBALL

On the recommendation of Netball Queensland, Whitsunday Netball Association has suspended all training and upcoming fixtures until April 20. This includes all NetSetGo, juniors and Mackay league competition teams.

The association said senior sign-ons are continuing too proceed. Round-robin fixtures have been postponed until April 22.

WEIGHTLIFTING

On Facebook, Whitsunday Weighlifting said they would be training as normal, with no classes to change, as weightlifting was a low-risk sport with low numbers.

Spray and cloths are provided to wipe down bars and benches before and after use, to minimise risk. An April 4 competition to be hosted by the club will still go ahead.

CRICKET

On the recommendation of Queensland Cricket and Cricket Australia, Proserpine Cricket Club has announced no further training or games will take place this season.

The club’s award presentation has been postponed, but a closed presentation is planned for March 27 to award individual and champion trophies. A full presentation is planned for the start of next season.

FOOTBALL

Whitsunday United Football Club and the Proserpine Junior Football Club have suspended all training and games for four weeks on advice from the Football Federation of Australia.

The regional body says the restart date is “fluid”.

SWIMMING

Cannonvale Cannons coach Mark Erickson has confirmed the Cannonvale Swim Centre is still running.

He said they were following protocols issued by Australian Swimming and the situation was changing all the time.

The club has upped hygiene levels and is recommending anyone who is feeling sick to stay at home.