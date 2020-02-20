Costigan, Andrew bid farewell to ‘anti-corruption fighter’

FAREWELL: Mirani MP Stephen Andrew and volunteers unveil a banner with a message for outgoing Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller.

MIRANI MP Stephen Andrew and Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan have led an outpouring of tributes for outgoing Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller.

Ms Miller broke down in tears while handing over her resignation letter during State Parliament this morning.

She was farewelled by several parliamentary colleagues before being asked to leave the chamber.

Her resignation is effective immediately.

Mr Andrew helped unveil a banner outside parliament emblazoned with the words “Bundamba will miss you Jo-Ann”, which featured an image of Pauline Hanson.

In a statement on Facebook, he said he would never forget her help.

“ … She’s always been a good friend of mine in this very lonely place,” Mr Andrew said.

Earlier, he wrote on Facebook that Ms Miller had helped advance recent amendments made to the black lung disease bill.

He also described her as an “anti-corruption fighter”.

In a statement on Facebook, Mr Costigan said he had “enormous respect” for Ms Miller and her contribution to public life in Queensland.

“After all, we worked very closely to clean up that huge mess surrounding coal workers’ pneumoconiosis or black lung disease,” he said.

“As for Jo, I wish her well in her future endeavours.”