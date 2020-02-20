Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FAREWELL: Mirani MP Stephen Andrew and volunteers unveil a banner with a message for outgoing Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller.
FAREWELL: Mirani MP Stephen Andrew and volunteers unveil a banner with a message for outgoing Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller.
Politics

Costigan, Andrew bid farewell to ‘anti-corruption fighter’

Melanie Whiting
20th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MIRANI MP Stephen Andrew and Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan have led an outpouring of tributes for outgoing Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller.

Ms Miller broke down in tears while handing over her resignation letter during State Parliament this morning.

She was farewelled by several parliamentary colleagues before being asked to leave the chamber.

Her resignation is effective immediately.

Mr Andrew helped unveil a banner outside parliament emblazoned with the words “Bundamba will miss you Jo-Ann”, which featured an image of Pauline Hanson.

In a statement on Facebook, he said he would never forget her help.

Jo-Ann Miller's resignation letter.
Jo-Ann Miller's resignation letter.

“ … She’s always been a good friend of mine in this very lonely place,” Mr Andrew said.

Earlier, he wrote on Facebook that Ms Miller had helped advance recent amendments made to the black lung disease bill.

He also described her as an “anti-corruption fighter”.

In a statement on Facebook, Mr Costigan said he had “enormous respect” for Ms Miller and her contribution to public life in Queensland.

“After all, we worked very closely to clean up that huge mess surrounding coal workers’ pneumoconiosis or black lung disease,” he said.

“As for Jo, I wish her well in her future endeavours.”

jason costigan jo-ann miller qldpol stephen andrew
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HEARTBREAKING: Dumped puppies ‘smelled like sewage’

        premium_icon HEARTBREAKING: Dumped puppies ‘smelled like sewage’

        News Helping Hands Animal Rescue say they must have been neglected for weeks to get in that kind of ‘state’.

        Missing six hours of boy who died on bus

        Missing six hours of boy who died on bus

        News Boy, 3, found dead on child care bus six hours after he was picked up at home

        ‘He lives on in our hearts’: Family pays tribute to miner

        premium_icon ‘He lives on in our hearts’: Family pays tribute to miner

        Local Faces Wife speaks a year on from Moranbah mining tragedy.

        Eight-person limit on region’s short-term accommodation

        premium_icon Eight-person limit on region’s short-term accommodation

        News An experienced property owner was concerned the limit would impact the economy and...