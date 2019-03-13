Menu
Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan
Politics

Costigan claims Labor is freezing him out

Caitlan Charles
by
13th Mar 2019 1:45 PM

"I'VE been frozen out."

Now Independent Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan is livid because he believes he's been purposely left out of two State Government funding annoucements in his electorate in the past week.

Mr Costigan claims he was not invited to this morning's sod turning at Proserpine State High School to mark the beginning of a major infrastructure project.

The perceived snub comes days after Education Queensland - responding to a Whitsunday Regional Council query following recent harassment allegations against the MP - said Mr Costigan was welcome to visit schools.

Education Minister Grace Grace was at the high school to announce an infrastructure investment of $8.5m for a two-storey building.

