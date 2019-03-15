Costigan pledges support for new political party

WHITSUNDAY MP Jason Costigan has publicly announced his support for a Katter's Australian Party candidate.

At a press conference in Proserpine, Mr Costigan said he would officially support Brendan Bunyan, KAP candidate for Dawson for the forthcoming Federal election. Mr Bunyan will run against George Christensen, a former LNP colleague of Mr Costigan's.

"You don't have to vote for the the LNP,” Mr Costigan said about his former party.

"There is one political party in the North that deserves your consideration.”

Mr Costigan also made the announcement on Facebook.

Brendan Bunyan, KAP candidate for Dawson and Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan. Contributed

"Today I have announced that I'm officially supporting Brendan Bunyan,” he said.

"Brendan was schooled in Mackay and Proserpine before settling in the Burdekin.

"He is a young family man, a diesel mechanic by trade with a background in agriculture. Brendan also has plenty of drive to make a difference.”

The announcement comes after Mr Costigan was expelled by the Liberal National Party in the wake of a number of harassment allegations which were levelled against him.

At the time, leader of the Queensland LNP Deb Frecklington made clear how seriously the party took the allegations.

"This is a really serious matter that we're dealing with and it's all around values and morals,” she said.

"Mr Costigan simply doesn't have the values and morals and that's why we took decisive action and that's why he's no longer a member of the LNP.”