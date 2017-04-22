26°
Costigan slams recovery payments

Dane Lillingstone | 22nd Apr 2017 2:54 PM
Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan posted a rant on Facebook calling disaster recovery payments 'dysfunctional'.
WHITSUNDAY MP Jason Costigan has slammed the Queensland Government's disaster recovery payments as "dysfunctional”.

"The disaster recovery payments system is more dysfunctional than people realise,” Mr Costigan posted on his Facebook page.

"Just ask Preston resident Kerry Hamilton whose concerns I heard in Proserpine today. Even though it is three and a half weeks since TC Debbie hit the Whitsundays, Kerry is yet to receive any payment.”

Mr Costigan went on to explain that after applying in person and not receiving the payment, Kerry's claims were plagued by delays and repeated attempts to apply.

"I have intervened on behalf of my constituent who is one of many across Mackay and the Whitsundays who've been dudded by what is a dysfunctional system. No payments by EFT, debit cards to buy food that didn't work, people told they were ineligible for assistance and then that ripper of a story about the Palaszczuk Labor Government messing up the paperwork to Canberra,” he posted.

"After what they have been through, constituents like Kerry deserve better.”

Applications for two of the most common Cyclone Debbie grants, the immediate hardship assistance and essential services grants, which provide up to $900 for urgent needs, will close on Sunday.

Relief assistance totalling more than $12 million has been paid out in the Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac local government areas since Cyclone Debbie hit on March 28.

Clarifying his Facebook post to the Whitsunday Times, Mr Costigan said he was furious with the State Government.

"In the aftermath of this natural disaster for good reason, I didn't want to play political football because its not the right thing to do. However I'm not going to sit back and say nothing like a crash test dummy because clearly more and more people are coming forward with tales of missing out or being told to go away, or of money coming and coming up with diddly squat,” he said.

"The system has not worked like it should have. We haven't learnt the lessons of the past. We are a first world economy but regrettably the response in terms of community recovery payments to people in need has been hit and miss to say the least.

"It's the first natural disaster community recovery effort led by State Government, that's been all technology based, all rolled out via computers, and not paper based and hence we've had cock-ups galore.

"It's b*******.”

Mr Costigan said people shouldn't let pride get in the way of asking for help.

"There's a lot of people out there, a lot of battlers out there who are bleeding metaphorically if not literally in the wake of the cyclone. Many people are too proud to come forward, I say to them please come forward. Tap into some of the resources and hardship payments that are on the table,” he said.

"It's not a hand out, it's a hand up.”

Whitsunday Times

