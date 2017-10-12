Costigan 'steaming' over FIFO decision

WHITSUNDAY MP Jason Costigan is fuming after Rockhampton and Townsville Airports were officially given FIFO hub status for the Adani Carmichael mine.

And he said the blame lay at the feed of the Labor Palaszczuk Government, which he claimed were trying to keep first term Labor MPs safe.

"Anyone who wants to work at the mine that will kickstart the development of the coal rich Galilee Basin will be forced to relocate to Townsville or Rocky. Either that or they'll be driving for hours and hours before getting on a plane to go to work,” Mr Costigan said.

"What's that going to do for local families and local business for that matter? It is absolutely insulting for people who love this community which was hit hard by the big downturn in the resources sector and it stinks.

"Is it any wonder I've got steam coming out of my ears? More steam than the Proserpine Mill.”

However, a Whitsunday Regional Council spokesperson said council did not vie for FIFO status at the Whitsunday Coast Airport for "infrastructure reasons”.

Nevertheless, Mr Costigan said council should have pushed harder for the FIFO hub.

"It's my view that the Whitsunday Regional Council should have made a stronger case, either independently or in collaboration with Mackay, especially if we're fair dinkum as being one whole region working together,” he said.

"We have all these empty homes between Mackay and Bowen and businesses struggling including businesses in Proserpine and Cannonvale and yet we didn't fire a shot in chasing FIFO workers for the soon to be developed Galilee Basin.”

Labor candidate for Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha rejected the assertion that Mackay and the Whitsundays "missed out”.

"Jason Costigan is entitled to his opinion, however, it is important to note the Mayor of Mackay Greg Williamson and LNP colleague George Christensen supported that Mackay will also not miss out because they will also become a logistic hub for mining support services,” she said.

"Our region has not missed out and we will still get our fair share of jobs.”