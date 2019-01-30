Costigan suspended by LNP

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has had his Liberal National Party membership suspended tonight.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has had his Liberal National Party membership suspended tonight. Stuart Quinn

WHITSUNDAY MP Jason Costigan's membership of the Liberal National Party has tonight been suspended following an investigation by the party.

Acting LNP president David Hutchinson released a media statement earlier this evening.

"Mr Costigan will be suspended until the LNP State Executive meets on Friday, February 1, 2019,” Mr Hutchinson said.

"I do not intend to canvas the detail of the complaint.

"The decision to suspend the Party membership of a sitting MP is a very serious one, and has not been taken lightly.

"The LNP expects its elected representatives to uphold at all times the highest standards.

"I thank the LNP's parliamentary leader Deb Frecklington for making it very clear that she sets a very high bar for members of her future government.

"The Party's leadership wholeheartedly supports this position.”

Ms Frecklington backed Mr Costigan's suspension from the party.

"I have set high standards for the LNP team I lead,” Ms Frecklington said in a media statement.

"Jason Costigan has failed to meet those high standards.

"Mr Costigan doesn't have the morals and the values to be part of my team.

"Integrity and trust are everything to me.

"I demanded strong action from the LNP in relation to the complaint against Mr Costigan and the LNP has acted strongly.”

The Whitsunday Times has contacted Mr Costigan for comment.

Mr Costigan has held the seat of Whitsunday since 2012 after defeating Jan Jarrett in that year's state election.

He retained the seat in the 2015 election and won a third term in a cliffhanger.

Mr Costigan edged out Labor candidate Brownyn Taha by 1.4 per cent at the 2017 election.

Before entering politics, he enjoyed a career in television as a sports reporter and commentator, also working as a media adviser for Senator Ian Macdonald.