Costigan's $37 million win for community

Hamilton Plains on Shute Harbour Rd has received a commitment from the LNP.

Hamilton Plains on Shute Harbour Rd has received a commitment from the LNP. Peter Carruthers

THE LIBERAL National Party will flood-proof and upgrade Proserpine-Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains as part of its 'New Deal for Regional Queensland'.

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls said the $37million project would help ensure safe and liveable communities for Whitsunday residents and tourists, especially during a natural disaster.

He said September 28 marked the six-month anniversary since Tropical Cyclone Debbie tore through the region.

"LNP Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has been relentless in his campaigning for this much-needed project,” MrNicholls said.

"This supply route for reconstruction aid was one of the first sections of major road to be cut off after Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"It has become impassable with many of the natural disasters that have hit the region - that is why this much-needed project is long overdue.”

Mr Costigan said the project would deliver enormous economic and social benefits for the region.

"This is a massive win for our community and it just goes to show that only the LNP can be trusted to build the roads, bridges and dams our state needs,” he said.

"I am proud to be part of an LNP team that will deliver this critical project.

"Instead of sitting around talking about it, the LNP has put its money where its mouth is and will actually deliver it.”

"The Palaszczuk Labor government is just taking us for a ride.”