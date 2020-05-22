Costo calls for controversial rebranding of iconic highway

NQ First leader Jason Costigan wants to rename the Bruce Highway.

THE iconic Bruce Highway could be renamed following an Whitsunday MP's suggestion in parliament yesterday.

NQ First Leader Jason Costigan has called for the Bruce Highway to be renamed the Captain Cook Highway, in recognition of the 250th anniversary of the explorer's historic landing in Queensland.

Mr Costigan floated the controversial idea in parliament yesterday, suggesting the rebranding would deliver a boost for regional tourism in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as increasing respect for traditional owners up and down the coast.

Mr Costigan wants the Bruce Highway to be rebranded between Brisbane and Cairns. Picture: Annette Dew

He said the renaming of the highway between Brisbane and Cairns would include a section of the highway near the Whitsundays that could be called the Ghia Ngaro section.

"I think this could be likened to the renaming of West Molle Island in the Whitsundays," Mr Costigan said.

"Few people around the world knew about West Molle Island but when they changed the name to Daydream, well, I think one can draw their own conclusions."

Mr Costigan said he had spoken to Tourism Whitsundays and Mackay Tourism about the idea and did not encounter any significant pushback from the organisations.

"Ultimately, the road is named after someone who was never even the Premier, let alone the Prime Minister, and we should do whatever we can to revive tourism after COVID-19."

