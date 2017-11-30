Costo declares win, but deflated by LNP

CLOSE CAMPAIGN: Sitting MP Jason Costigan outside the Cannonvale polling booth at the weekend.

CLOSE CAMPAIGN: Sitting MP Jason Costigan outside the Cannonvale polling booth at the weekend. James Graham

SITTING LNP member Jason Costigan has defied early predictions at the polls and is expected to declare victory in Whitsunday on the shores of Pioneer Bay today.

But without his party in power in George Street, the three-time winner of the hotly-contested seat conceded it wasn't the win he and his conservative LNP team had hoped for.

"We're not going to be in government; our team lost but I did my best - I'm sorry that our team has let you down," Mr Costigan said.

"As much as I'm humbled and thrilled to bits with the result in the Whitsundays, the reality is when you look around central, north and far north Queensland we've bombed out.

"As a champion for regional and rural Queensland it is deflating.

"Looking ahead, the LNP post-mortem, we'll need to really focus on what went wrong in the regions."

While Mr Costigan said "everyone wrote me off" he was one of the few sitting LNP members to record a two-party preferred swing to him.

However, he wasn't immune to the "One Nation factor" with his primary vote taking a 9.2% nosedive since the 2015 election.

Final week endorsements from former One Nation MP Harry Black and One Nation identity Bill Feldman may have played a role in convincing voters to shun their how to vote cards and preference Mr Costigan over Labor.

"I know I had One Nation people voting for me and it warms my heart," Mr Costigan said.

Mr Costigan's pledges to fast-track the Urannah Dam project, commit $37million toward the Hamilton Plains upgrade, and to establish a visitor information centre and RV park in Proserpine are not likely to come to fruition with the Palaszczuk Labor government looking likely to reach the magic 47 seats for a majority,

"That's how it works in the Westminster system," he said.

"Guess what, the Labor machine with the help of the Greens and the unions have stopped us from achieving our objective.

Mr Costigan said the next three years would be about "holding the government to account".

"People want cheaper power, our locals want more tourists, our farmers want a fair go, and everyone wants proper roads and bridges," he said.

An official Queensland Electoral Commission result is expected by the end of next week after postal votes are counted.