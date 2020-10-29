Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan. Picture: Evan Morgan
Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan. Picture: Evan Morgan
Politics

Costo in hot water over ‘racist’ Chinese post

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
29th Oct 2020 6:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CONTROVERSIAL Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has been accused of racism after sharing a post about Chinese LNP candidate for Stretton Peter Zhuang.

Mr Costigan shared a message from Moreton Young LNP to his personal and official Facebook pages last night opposing advertisements Mr Zhuang placed in Chinese newspapers asking for support ahead of this Saturday’s state election.

The group’s Facebook page has since been deleted.

In sharing the post to his followers, Mr Costigan wrote, “Anyone for Chinese? If so, vote for the LNP”.

The comments sparked a heated debate over whether the words used were offensive or even racist.

Facebook user Dennis Charters commented that the NQ First leader had invoked “racist comments”.

“Jason you must be clutching at straws,” he said.

Fellow Facebook user Peter Hood said the comments crossed “the boundaries of acceptable behaviour”.

“Racism is never acceptable and I’m now assured that the Italian, Chinese, Greek, 1st Australian and other ethnic North Queensland (First) supporters in Mackay are not happy,” he said.

CONTROVERSY: Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan's Facebook post about an LNP candidate has landed him in hot water just days out from the Queensland election. Picture: Facebook
CONTROVERSY: Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan's Facebook post about an LNP candidate has landed him in hot water just days out from the Queensland election. Picture: Facebook

More stories:

Candidates battle in Mackay election debate

Whitsunday election debate gets heated

Burdekin election candidates chase your vote

REPLAY: Watch the Mirani election debate

Mr Costigan stood by his comments, saying “anyone who thought it was offensive is most likely sympathetic to the pro-Chinese Liberals”.

“As the son of an immigrant, who helped build the nation, from the Snowy Mountains to the Bowen Basin, I’m very proud of who I am, where I have come from and the special role that immigrants have played in the development of our country,” he said in a statement.

“ … It’s my job to make people aware of stuff, especially with a dumbed down media – very different to my days in the profession.

“ … I am still standing as the Member for Whitsunday on the back of my commitment to stand up for our region and go after the major parties because in the words of my recycled LNP opponent, yes, we deserve better.”

Subscriber benefits:

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

This is not the first time one of Mr Costigan’s social media posts has landed him in hot water.

In 2018, then-Deputy Premier Jackie Trad branded Mr Costigan a “sleazebag” after he posted a video on Facebook with two bikini-clad young tourists as he “celebrated” World Bikini Day.

mackay region state election 2020 nqfirst qldpol queensland election 2020 racism claims whitsunday mp jason costigan whitsunday state election 2020
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mining giant accused of taking covert photos of child

        Mining giant accused of taking covert photos of child

        Environment An Aussie dad says he was followed by private investigators who photographed his nine-year-old daughter in a move described as “extremely creepy”.

        Town to honour fallen for years to come at new memorial

        Premium Content Town to honour fallen for years to come at new memorial

        Community The new Proserpine cenotaph was given a funding injection by the Federal...

        Large croc spotted at Sarina twice in two days

        Premium Content Large croc spotted at Sarina twice in two days

        Environment WARNING: One resident was wary after hearing a ‘distinctive growling sound’

        QLD election: Where to vote this Saturday

        QLD election: Where to vote this Saturday

        Politics QLD election day 2020: Full list of polling booths for Saturday 31