Costo pledges $19.5M for big project in centre of Proserpine

NQ First Leader and Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan has pledged $19.5M for a new justice precinct in Proserpine with the funds to be delivered if his party, NQ First, secures the balance of power at the upcoming state election. Contributed

PROSERPINE could be home to a new police station and court house if the NQ First party secures the balance of power at the next state election, after party leader and Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan made a multi-million dollar pledge to the project.

Mr Costigan has announced that $19.5 million in funding would go towards a new justice precinct in Proserpine, if his party secures the balance of power.

Mr Costigan said the funding would come from his $1 billion Building the North fund, paid for by mining royalties, which is part of NQ First's signature $6 billion Real Royalties for Regions program and strictly for projects in North, Far North and Central Queensland.

"This proposed justice precinct, subject to us winning seats and securing the balance of power on October 31, has the potential to help drive our local economy and local jobs on the back of the economic impact of COVID-19," Mr Costigan said before this week's sitting of State Parliament.

"I'm proud to have delivered a new fire station for Proserpine in the last few years but more needs to be done to support our hard working police officers in the community, remembering the current police station and court house is more than 53 years old and sadly, neither Labor or the LNP have plans to deliver new facilities anytime soon and that is unacceptable."

Mr Costigan said the LNP's then spokesman for police Trevor Watts had previously visited Proserpine to discuss the situation with him but there was no commitment to replace the ageing police station and court house, which were officially opened in 1967.

The presence of tradies on a major job site in the middle of town would be music to the ears of local shopkeepers, he said.

"With COVID-19 heavily impacting on towns such as Proserpine, we must kickstart our economy as a matter of urgency and to do that, we must fire up projects like this," Mr Costigan said.

The new precinct would include a secure link for the safe transfer of defendants between the police station and court house, with the new station having purpose-built areas for general duties operations, detectives, intelligence and the road policing unit.