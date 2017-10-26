Costo's old boss backs hat-trick

WELCOME BACK: Whitsunday member Jason Costigan was thrilled to welcome back his old boss Senator George Brandis QC to launch his campaign.

AS FAR as political endorsements go, they don't come much better than this.

Australia's Attorney General, Senator George Brandis, made a whistle-stop trip from Canberra to support sitting Whitsunday member Jason Costigan at his official LNP campaign launch at Lure last Friday.

Although caught on camera last November lambasting his state party colleagues as "very, very mediocre”, Senator Brandis was clearly not referring to Mr Costigan who is gunning for a third successive term.

The Attorney General was effusive in his praise for his 2007 sports advisor when he was Minister for Sport in the John Howard government.

Senator Brandis said he encouraged Mr Costigan to enter politics soon after and has been impressed ever since with what he's seen.

"He didn't need a lot of encouragement I must say - he's a natural,” he said.

"It's quite remarkable that he can walk down the street of his electorate and call half the people by their first name.”

Although many pundits are picking the Whitsunday election to be another close- run race, the senator has no doubt that Mr Costigan will prevail again.

"Partly because people are very, very unhappy with the Annastacia Palaszczuk Government. It's a do-nothing government and the economy of Queensland is very, very slow.

"The tourism industry we know has suffered a lot, which is so important here at Airlie Beach and the Whitsundays, so I think there is a general sense that Queensland could be doing a lot better than it's doing.”

Senator Brandis said he understood that a lot of voters were "annoyed” by the LNP's last Queensland premier Campbell Newman who went "too hard” with some of his policies.

"But really, the last three years have been three years of stagnation,” he said.

"So we need a change of government, and people in every electorate need a fighter who believes in them, and who will really back himself into backing the local community and you've got that in Jason Costigan beyond most politicians I've met.”

Mr Costigan told the party faithful on Friday evening he expected a tough fight in the next election.

"They'll throw everything at me but the kitchen sink, but I'm hard to get rid of.”

Meanwhile, the Brisbane rumour mill last week speculated that Ms Palaszczuk could visit Governor Paul de Jersey to the call the state election as early as next week.