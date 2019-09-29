Costo’s party hits first milestone

ROGUE MP Jason Costigan has spent weeks zigg-zagging the state on a proverbial campaign trail touting his new political party North Queensland First.

And now the public can have their say.

In the Courier Mail’s classifieds section yesterday, The Electoral Commission of Queensland notified the public of the party’s official registration.

Constituents now have until October 28 to make an application to the commission if they believe the party does not fulfil technical requirements.

Speaking with the Daily Mercury Mr Costigan said despite his plan to spearhead statehood for North Queensland, he would remain loyal to his constituents in the Whitsundays.

“I proudly represent the good people of Whitsunday and I will be contesting the seat at the next election,” he said.

Mr Costigan said he planned to “get a few mates in the tent with (him)” and win seats from “from Calliope to the Cape” in next year’s state election.

“Right now there is an opportunity for people to have their say, but for me it is business as usual,” he said.

“I look forward to this process unwinding to our satisfaction and once that happens we can formally get our people out there actively in the business of forming some branches and … party members.”

He was formally expelled from the LNP in February this year over harassment allegations, which he firmly denies.

Mr Costigan said he and his team were ready for the uphill battle against any concern that his NQF could be a pipe dream.

“I need to remind people that we realise we have a mammoth task in front of us, but I’m up for it,” he said.

“It’s not everyday someone wakes up (and) over their cornflakes and decides to start a new political party.”