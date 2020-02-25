Costo’s policy sheds light on Chamber’s priorities

Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan and Chairman of the Bowen Chamber of Commerce Bruce Hedditch.

CHAMBER of Commerce presidents from Bowen and Airlie Beach said Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan’s Real Royalties for Regions program sends a strong message that the Whitsundays need support regardless of the election outcome.

Under Mr Costigan’s ambitious program, $6 billion in funding for regional, rural and remote communities would be distributed over four years.

While the finer details of exactly what the funding would support were not revealed, Mr Costigan said it would be channelled directly into North Queensland initiatives.

“Every town needs something,” he said.

“I want to hear from community leaders and chambers of commerce about what is needed. I want to hear what they have to say and what they think.”

Mr Costigan said NQ First’s signature policy relied on his party securing a balance of power in the state election on October 31 and would be funded with royalties from coal, gas and petroleum mines around Queensland.

Chairman of the Bowen Chamber of Commerce Bruce Hedditch said the funding was a “positive step” and if secured, it should be focused on education in the region.

“The south east corner get all the focus, we’re the poor cousins,” he said.

Mr Hedditch said to improve the economy and infrastructure of Bowen “you need three things; good medical, good education and good shopping”.

“If a family comes here and they see their kids can’t get apprenticeships, they won’t stay. You can’t expect young people to travel to Townsville and Mackay.”

“This is what’s detracting from the area, (it’s) the reason we are missing out.”

FUNDING TALKS: Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce president Allan Milostic, Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan and chamber of commerce secretary Mark Henry.

Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce president Allan Milostic also said any support for the region was welcomed.

“Any infrastructure spending in the region is terrific, but for that to become reality the NQ First party needs to get the balance of power, which will come down to having candidates and winning seats,” he said.

“Regardless of the results, the party’s policy sends a strong message that money needs to be spent up here.

“There are a number of infrastructure projects that could benefit the region, but all of them need to create local jobs in the construction and post-construction process.”

Mr Costigan said the Real Royalties for Regions program would be a big contrast to the funding delivered to North Queensland by the two major parties.

“We’ve just seen the rivers of gold pouring into the southeast corner,” he said.

“Instead of us getting the crumbs, we’ll get the cake.

“I’m surprised that every North Queenslander hasn’t been allocated a free vacuum cleaner by the government, I think we’re all sick of the crumbs.