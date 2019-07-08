Could a rest revive Betts’ season?

Adelaide forward Josh Jenkins said senior players - including fan favourite Eddie Betts - will be feeling selection pressure after the Crows' embarrassing Showdown loss to Port Adelaide.

Veteran Eddie Betts is one player under the microscope after going goalless for a second successive week and for the second time against Port in season 2019.

The statistics don't bode well for Betts who has kicked just 26 goals in 15 games this season averaging his fewest disposals since 2006, least tackles since 2008 and his worst kicking efficiency over his distinguished career.

"Eddie hasn't had his greatest season or month or so,'' Jenkins said on Monday.

"I guess there is always that level of, what's the output versus how much does he give us in terms of how much time the opposition spend worrying about him, does it make other forwards life easier? There are layers to that.

"He's 32 now, whether there is an opportunity for him to have a rest and continue to try and get his body fresh play with that energy, that's what we love about him and that's why he's been such a great player.

"Whether he's feeling fatigued, I don't know that he is, but whether he is we can manage him better Monday to Friday to get the best out of him."

Jenkins, who said he pulled up well after a miracle comeback from a hyperextended knee, disputed comments that the Crows list is lacking depth, pointing to the Adelaide reserves side which sits atop the SANFL ladder.

"Patrick Wilson continues to amass big numbers, he's an inside midfield who possess a great kick, we know he'll get involved,'' Jenkins told SEN SA Breakfast.

"Tyson Stengle is an obvious one, he probably hasn't in terms of goal scoring been at his optimum but before that he was racking up seven or eight shots on goal.

"There are a couple who are yet to get a chance, when you play poorly as a team you'd expect guys beneath you to get an opportunity."

Josh Jenkins on the sidelines with David McKay and Don Pyke Picture SARAH REED

Jenkins said the showdown was again proof of how tight the competition is and how quickly a side can take the game away form their opposition.

"We were made look relatively second rate,'' Jenkins said.

"Port played extremely well and we played extremely poorly.

"I haven't been receiving end of a beating for a while, which is a good thing.

"We were off, and I would argue Port played their best half of footy for the season.

"It shows when you're not quite at the level you get found out significantly."

The Crows will head to the Gold Coast on Wednesday ahead of their clash with the Suns on Saturday night to "change things up".