Could this be the new best job in the world?

IN HEAVEN: Ian and Sissy Bishop in the pool at their luxury Hydeaway Bay home 'Heaven's Gate, where a manager is now sought.

IF following your dreams is a notion worth fostering, then Ian Bishop is an expert and an inspiration.

Ten years ago, with his wife Sissy, Ian Bishop bought a property in the Whitsunday suburb of Hydeaway Bay and recently the Heaven's Gate estate was awarded Australia's Best Beach House by Channel 9's series, Unreal Estate, and by Channel 7's Australia's Best Houses.

Originally from Birmingham in the UK, Mr Bishop - who has been a pilot for "a long time" - moved to Australia 25 years ago.

"I had this childish dream of landing on the water by the beach into my own hangar, and I've managed it. I built a hangar for my sea plane and I fly the plane from the house. I feel very privileged," he said.

Heaven's Gate Contributed

"My favourite destination is Whitehaven Beach which is 10 minutes from here by plane. It is Australia's best beach. (But) I believe the beach in front of us (at Heaven's Gate) is the Whitsundays' second best."

Now, Mr Bishop is advertising for a manager to run his dream residence nestled in its uniquely spectacular location because maintaining the 75-acre estate has become a full-time job.

An aerial view of the Heaven's Gate estate. Contributed

"It's an awful lot of work to keep it up to scratch and you like to keep it perfect, a house like this," he said.

The successful applicants would live in a separate two-bedroom caretaker's and manager's house free of charge and would be paid for their work around the luxury property.

Heaven's Gate Contributed

Over the past 10 years, Mr and Mrs Bishop have improved the house (which is on the market for $6 million), resealed the road to the property, installed 54 solar panels, increased the water storage - it now has a capacity for 300,000 litres - and drilled bores. They have improved the swimming pool on the first floor, and have two spas, one by the pool and one in the bedroom.

"Two spas is getting a bit silly isn't it? But, never mind," he said.

Heaven's Gate Contributed

"We're self-sufficient. We have our own water, generate our own electricity, and have our own sewerage.

"We've got great privacy and tranquility and we're absolutely on the beach."

The property also has a cinema, games room, tennis court, gym, wine cellar, a security fault and lush tropical gardens.

Heaven's Gate Contributed

Mr Bishop said the caretakers' role would be ideal for a couple as one person would be needed to maintain "just about anything", including any electrical, plumbing or mechanical work, and the house also needed to be well-maintained and thoroughly cleaned.

Applicants would be expected to be good with people to make guests feel welcome, clean and tidy by nature, and practically capable to maintain the property.

Meanwhile Mr and Mrs Bishop have already moved nextdoor to do a smaller house on an adjoining 75-acre block.

"I couldn't leave this area myself. I'm lucky to have travelled a lot around the world and there's nowhere else I'd rather be," Mr Bishop said, adding he loved the area's tranquility, the climate and its beautiful beaches and clear seas.