This could be this town's biggest ever celebration

ONE of the biggest celebrations in Collinsville history is fast-approaching and it's set to be a packed event.

The celebration of 100 years of mining will take place in Collinsville on October 12 with a number of activities planned for the day.

The first mine was open in the Collinsville region in 1919, with the industry now deeply ingrained in the identity of the town.

Heather Brown, Service Coordinator at the Collinsville Community Association and an organiser of the event said that the day was more than just a celebration of mining.

"Mining is in the DNA of this town, but it's an opportunity to actually celebrate the whole region," she said.

"The best thing about being involved with the celebrations is the opportunity to help build and foster a sense of pride within the Collinsville Community."

Ms Brown said that possibly the biggest highlight of the weekend would be the opportunity to explore and revisit the historic No. 1 Mine site in Scottville.

HISTORICAL: More than 600 metres of pathways have been laid at the historical Collinsville No. 1 Mine site. Jordan Gilliland

On April 24, 1964, the last skip of coal was hauled from the No. 1 Mine and the shafts sealed.

After more than 50 years of negotiations, the now heritage-listed site was given to the Collinsville, Scottville and District Historical Society to be used for cultural and historical purposes at the beginning of 2019.

Since then, mining company Glencore has laid about 600 metres of pathways around the site to allow visitors to walk around and explore.

"This is an amazing part of the Collinsville and Scottville history that will be open for the public to visit on the day," Ms Brown said.

"There's big plans for the site, but there's so much history there currently and the historical society will be on hand all day to show people around."

A bus will run from Collinsville Workers Club at 10am, 12.30pm and 3pm and will take visitors to the No. 1 Mine site, the Glencore mine site, the historical society and the Coalface Experience.

Ms Brown said that if the tour didn't interest visitors, there would be lots to do from 2pm at the Collinsville Showgrounds.

"Dance performances from Collinsville Dance Group, show bags, face painting, amusement rides, pony rides and more will keep the kids entertained," she said.

WRITING ON THE WALL: An old sign at the No. 1 Mine site in Collinsville. Jordan Gilliland

"We really wanted to focus on bringing back some of that Collinsville history though, so for example we found Windy Wizard and he's coming to the event.

"Many older Collinsville residents may remember Windy, he is a magician and balloon artist who used to be in the area. He's great fun and he's travelling all the way from Germany for the event."

A licenced bar will be open from 3pm, with fireworks to take place from 7.30pm. Local musician Luella Live will play until 11pm.

"There's so much crammed into this event," Ms Brown said.

"There's even a massive bulldozer that Glencore painted Blue for Dolly's Dream that kids can climb over.

"It's just going to be the most amazing celebration of mining, Collinsville and Scottville and the entire region."